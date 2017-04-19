Chester man hurled bottle of water and verbally abused police officers during night out

A Chester man hurled a bottle of water across Foregate Street after being stopped by police during a boozy night out.

Sean Brown of Cawdor Drive, Great Boughton, verbally assaulted two officers who were attempting to assist him after they spotted the 26-year-old staggering and falling over in the city centre on March 25 after 10pm.

Chester Magistrate Court heard how Brown was having difficulty maintaining his balance when the officers, alongside two members of the public, tried to help him and were met with a barrage of verbal abuse.

The court also heard how Brown appeared to calm down after accepting a bottle of the water from the passers by, only to continue shouting and swearing at the police as they walked away.

Brown then threw the bottle of water across Foregate Street prompting officers to turn back and eventually arrest him for being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

“It speaks for itself,” said Brown when asked about his behaviour during the drunken tirade.

He was fined £85 and ordered to pay a total bill of £200 including costs.