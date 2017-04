THIEVES broke into a Chester church and stole items, including food for a foodbank.

Matthew Henry Evangelical Church on Nevin Road, Blacon, was hit by burglars between 9.30pm on Thursday, April 13 and 3.30pm on Friday, April 14.

They stole an ASUS notebook with a red cordless mouse, a safe which is around 1ft high and food from the foodbank, including Easter eggs.

If anyone has information please call 101 quoting incident number 478 on April 14. Or call crimstoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.