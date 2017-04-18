Big crowds keep on coming to Chester Food, Drink and Lifestyle Festival

CROWDS continued to flock to the Chester Food, Drink and Lifestyle Festival on Sunday and Monday.

A record-breaking crowd of more than 10,000 attended on Saturday – the first day of the three-day annual celebration of all things delicious and tasty.

Organisers were expecting to welcome 30,000 visitors to Chester Racecourse over the Easter weekend with special guests including Masterchef’s Gregg Wallace.

Chief organiser Stephen Wundke said: “We had a record day on Saturday with 10,900 people here. It was glorious on Saturday.

”It wasn’t quite as good on Sunday because it was raining on and off all day.

“Overall we are expecting to break 30,000 which is up on last year of 26,500. There is a real buzz and plenty going on. It has been fantastic.”