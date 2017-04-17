Record-breaking crowd at Chester Food, Drink and Lifestyle Festival

A record-breaking crowd of more than 10,000 attended the first day of the three-day annual Chester Food, Drink and Lifestyle Festival.

The festival, which has its last day on Monday, is expecting to welcome 30,000 visitors to Chester Racecourse over the Easter weekend with the opening day attracting 10,900 people.

Organiser Stephen Wundke said: “We had a record day on Saturday with 10,900 people here. It was glorious on Saturday.

”It wasn’t quite as good on Sunday because it has been raining on and off all day.

”Overall we are expecting to break 30,000 which is up on last year of 26,500. There is a real buzz and plenty going on. It has been fantastic.”

Judging of the winners of the Chester sausage competition has been completed but the winners won’t be revealed until Wednesday along with the Taste Cheshire award winners.

One award which was given out yesterday by Masterchef’s Gregg Wallace was the Taste Cheshire Young Chef of the Year award which was clinched by Matthew Evans, from South Cheshire College.

Carl Critchlow, BID manager at CH1ChesterBID, said: “Annual events like the Chester Food, Drink and Lifestyle Festival play an important role in helping to put this sector in the spotlight, attracting a number of people into the city whilst also recognising the hard work and dedication of the people behind each business.

“Ginger, The Chefs Table, Olive Tree Brasserie, Bar Lounge, Liquor & Co, Red Door, The Boardroom, The Yard and Marlborough Arms are all BID members that are up for awards this year and we wish all of them the best of luck and hope they can bring the trophies home for Chester city centre.”