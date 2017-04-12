Trustee of Chester-based charity takes on his 20th marathon

A TRUSTEE of Chester-based charity Children Today is set to take on his 20th marathon in London at the end of the month.

Peter Evans, 67, has completed marathons dressed as Rupert the Bear and even competed in the heat of Majorca but he believes that this landmark race will be one of his greatest achievements yet.

He said: “When I first started entering marathons I never thought I’d be getting ready to take part in my 20th. I do find running long distances really difficult as it’s so monotonous and the training in the run up to this race has been particularly tough.

“However, my struggle is nothing compared to what many children with disabilities go through every day so I hope that by pushing myself to complete my 20th race I can help increase awareness of their plight as well as raise some much-needed funds.

“I’ve been saying that this will be my last one but I know that when I’m there with the atmosphere and excitement of the event I may be tempted to start thinking about number 21.”

Children Today provides funds for specialised equipment for children and young people with disabilities up to the age of 25, such as trikes, bikes, wheelchairs and sensory equipment to help give these children increased independence and the best possible quality of life.

Peter, who was made a trustee of Children Today in 2003, will be cheered on by his 16-year-old grandson Harry who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Peter, from Droitwich Spa in Worcestershire, added: “The charity holds a very special place in my heart as we help give the children and young people we support the capability to take part in activities or a lifestyle that they may not have been able to previously.

“Equipment like a specialised bike could mean a young child can ride with their siblings for the first time – something that many of us may take for granted but that would mean so much to that whole family.”

The charity has provided support for families across the UK over the past 20 years, yet with no government funding the charity is reliant on voluntary donations to keep offering grants for these vital pieces of equipment.

To sponsor Peter and support Children Today visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ PeterEvansmarathon