Hundreds of staff at Countess of Chester Hospital had data stolen by hackers

About 300 staff at the Countess of Chester Hospital have had their data stolen after hackers targeted an NHS contractor’s computer server.

Details of thousands of medical staff working in the NHS have been stolen from a system operated by a US-based radiation monitoring company Landauer.

The Countess has confirmed that 37 staff had their name, dosage and date of birth compromised while two had their name, dosage and National Insurance numbers compromised.

As a result Landauer have offered those staff members access to a fraud monitoring service for two years, paid for by the company.

259 staff had their name and radiation dosage compromised.

Alison Kelly, director of nursing at the Countess and senior information risk owner for the trust, said: “A large number of NHS organisations have been affected by this incident and we have reviewed and reported this to the Information Commissioner’s Office, as has the contractor.”

Landauer had been unable to comment by the time the Leader went to press.