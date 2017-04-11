Bench unveiled in Vicars Cross to postman who dedicated his life to local football

A bench dedicated to a former postman and staunch supporter of Upton AA FC has been unveiled.

Tommy Morris died of bowel cancer in 2014 aged 67, only a year after retiring as a postman. Now a bench has been placed on the Thackeray Drive playing fields, in Vicars Cross, in his honour.

Tommy spent a lot of weekends in the park and even ran a youth club for a few years with his wife of 43 years, Chris.

She said: “He followed Upton AA all over the place. He was a huge supporter and even when our two boys stopped playing he would go every Sunday. We ran a summer play scheme there and we he was always playing rounders with the children.”

There was standing room only at Tommy’s funeral as people paid tribute to the popular postie. Over £600 was raised at the funeral towards the bench with the rest coming from a charity night held at the county offices by Todd Reid, one of the players.

Chris added: “The park was really important to him. We had so many good times there with the youth club and the football club.

“He was very positive [after his diagnosis] and determined to get over it but sadly it got the better of him.

“Towards the end he couldn’t walk very far so not having anywhere to sit was a big issue for him. I so want to thank everyone who helped raise the money for their support.”

Tommy leaves his wife Chris and two sons, Simon and Christopher.