Masked men threaten Frodsham homeowners in late-night burglary

A TRIO of masked men burst into a Frodsham home and threatened the occupants before escaping with a number of keys.

Officers with Cheshire Police are appealing for information following the aggravated burglary, which happened in the Fairways area at around 10pm on Tuesday, March 28.

Detective Inspector Karen Jaundrill said: “I would like to reassure local residents that this type of incident is rare.

“The victims in this case have been left extremely shaken and we are doing all that we can to support them.

“Officers are currently following a number of lines of enquiry, including CCTV analysis, forensics and speaking to local residents. We also have two men in custody in relation to the incident.

“As part of the investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone who was in the local area at the time of this incident and believes that they may have witnessed anything suspicious.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 977 of 28 March 2017. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Two men, aged 26 and 22, from Liverpool, have been arrested in relation to the incident they are currently being held in police custody on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and aggravated burglary.