A49 and A51 closed after two HGVs crash near Tarporley

Two HGVs have crashed on the A51 causing delays to motorists.

The incident happened on the junction of the A51 and A49, near to the Red Fox restaurant, at 3.23pm.

No one has been injured in the crash but both roads have been closed whilst the vehicles are recovered.

There are diversions in place from the Rode Street junction in Tarporley to the A534 in Ridley and the A51 is closed back to the A530 near Nantwich.

Motorists are expected to have severe delays and no time has been given for when the road might reopen.