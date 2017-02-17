University of Chester student cleared of raping young woman

A STUDENT at the University of Chester has been cleared of raping a young woman after a night out in the city.



It had been alleged that Nicholas David Paul Onyett, 22, had sex with the complainant while she was asleep on September 2, 2014.

But following a four day trial at Chester Crown Court, jurors returned not guilty verdicts on all three charges – rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault.

Journalism student Onyett, of Vernon Road, Chester, walked free from court on Thursday afternoon (February 16).

Over the course of the trial, the jury heard that he and the complainant had both been drinking in Cruise nightclub on the night.

They left at roughly the same time, and Onyett caught up with her and offered to walk her home to the student housing areas in the Garden Quarter.

She claimed he then became “forward” and “forceful”, trying to kiss her, even after she had told him she had a boyfriend.

However, Onyett said she had made no mention of a partner and said she had kissed him back. CCTV played to the court showed the pair holding hands.

The woman claimed he had then followed her through her front door and up to her bedroom, uninvited. Having made her position clear, she expected him to leave and went to sleep on her bed.

She claimed she later woke up with Onyett on top of her – but the defendant maintained all along that she not only consented to sexual activity but initiated it.

He was then confused when her housemate came into the room and demanded that he leave.

Describing his feelings when a police officer subsequently told him he was being arrested on suspicion of rape, he told the court: “I was just so taken aback, so shocked. I thought he was going to say something had happened to a family member. I became extremely frightened and upset. I was pale and sweating.”

Over the course of proceedings, defence barrister Simon Mills read out several text messages that the complainant had sent to her friend the morning after she claimed she had been raped.

One said: “OMG, you won't believe what happened last night,” while another, referring to her boyfriend, read: “LMFAO [laughing my ****ing ass off] I still haven't told him.”

Mr Mills asked her: “Did you regret having sex with the defendant and then feel pressured into making a complaint?”

She replied: “No. It wasn't like that.”

The complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told police she was “95 per cent sure” she had been raped, and 100 per cent sure she had been sexually assaulted.