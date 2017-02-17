Chester firm fined for millions of unwanted marketing texts

A CREDIT broker has been fined £120,000 after sending out millions of unwanted marketing texts.

Credit broker Digitonomy Ltd, based in the Steam Mill Business Centre in Chester, has been fined £120,000 by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) for millions of marketing texts sent without proper consent.

Between April 2015 and February 2016 there were 1,464 complaints about the spam messages which encouraged people to apply for loans and directed them to company websites.

An ICO investigation revealed the business used affiliate marketing companies to send out over five million messages offering cash loans as part of a marketing campaign.

Digitonomy provided examples of the consent wording from the affiliate companies including: ‘You consent to us and our trusted partners contacting you by SMS, mail, email, telephone and automated message.’

The law says this type of consent is not enough for sending marketing texts and that companies must have people’s specific permission. Digitonomy couldn’t prove it had proper consent, which is a breach of the law used to control electronic marketing.

Steve Eckersley, ICO Head of Enforcement said: “Businesses that rely on direct marketing must be able to confirm people have given their permission to receive texts and to comply with the law they must have the evidence to prove it.

“Depending on the word of another company is simply not acceptable and is not an excuse. Digitonomy is paying a hefty price for not meeting its responsibilities.

“Any business that has instigated a marketing campaign is responsible for the information involved. Businesses need to get it right or we will take action.”

A statement from Digitonomy said: “We are sorry that a reported 0.03% of recipients found the SMS marketing messages from our appointed affiliate management company last year unwelcome, despite us having conducted appropriate due diligence.

“We remain determined to operate at all times within both the spirit and the letter of the law and best practice.”