Motorbikes deliberately set alight in Chester within space of 20 minutes

Two motorbikes were deliberately set alight in Chester within the space of 20 minutes on Wednesday.

The first arson attack happened on Saddlery Way, near to the Racecourse, at 10.40pm, with the second starting at about 11pm on Hough Green, in Westminster Park.

The two incidents are believed to be connected.

A statement from Cheshire Fire said: “A motorbike fire on the footpath between the railway line and Saddlery Way is believed to have been started deliberately.

“Firefighters tackled the fire and handed the incident over to the police.

”Firefighters were called to put out a fire involving a motorbike in Hough Green. This fire is also believed to be deliberate.”

One fire engine from Chester put out the first blaze and one fire engine from Powey Lane, Mollington, put out the second.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or Cheshire Police on 101.