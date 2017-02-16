Man whose body found on M53 is named by Merseyside Police

A man whose body was found on the M53 on the Wirral last week has been named as 30-year-old Michael Daniel.

Mr Daniel was from the Oxton area of Birkenhead and his body was found in the central reservation between junctions 2, at Moreton, and 3, at Woodchurch, at about 7.15pm on February 9.

A statement from Merseyside Police said: “Following an incident on the M53 motorway on Thursday, 9 February, Merseyside Police can now confirm the identity of the deceased man, as 30-year-old Michael Daniel, from the Oxton area.

“The investigation into this matter is on-going and officers from the Matrix Roads Policing Investigation Team are continuing to appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact 0151 777 5747 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

”Michael’s family have asked to be left alone to grieve at this sad and difficult time.”