Cheshire Police begin investigation into former council leader over spending

Cheshire Police have begun an investigation into Cllr Mike Jones after a complaint relating to his spending while he was council leader.

The Tattenhall councillor recently defended his use of a council credit card to pay for food and drink, transportation and hotels while he was serving as CWaC leader saying his “conscience is clear”.

Former Labour councillor Ben Powell put in an FoI request to the council to get details of the transactions released.

Cheshire Police have since confirmed they are investigating a complaint relating to the information released.

A spokesman said: “Cheshire Constabulary can confirm that the chief constable, Simon Byrne, has received a complaint from a former Cheshire West and Chester councillor. The allegation is currently being reviewed, in order to establish whether any offences may have been committed.”