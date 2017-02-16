Youth group from Chester heading out on Gambian mission to work with disability groups

A Chester youth group are heading out to Gambia this week to work with disability groups in the country.

Young people from Live! New Scene Youth Centre, based in Newton, which works with children, young people and adults with disabilities, flew to West Africa today for a week.

While there, they will get involved in a number of projects with Disability Africa and Gambia College students. They will run workshops about disability awareness and the differences of Young People’s lives in UK and Africa.

Live! have created a DVD about their lives and the things they have achieved. The theme demonstrated that, just because they have a disability, “it doesn’t mean they can’t!”

They have also been collecting things to take with them to give to different groups. The resources include textbooks, pens, pencils, reading glasses, bras, sanitary wear, hats and gloves, socks, shoes and lots more.

Debi Whittaker, senior co-ordinator at Live! said: “We’re taking young people with disabilities and we are going to work with Disabled Africa and do some work with them.

“We have created a DVD showing how positive young people are over here even if they have a disability and that they can do anything they want to.

“We are doing the same over there then taking that into schools to show that it is ok to have a disability.”

The trip, which is to Gunjar, a fishing village 50 miles south of the capital Banjul, nearly had to be cancelled last month when former president Yahya Jammeh refused to leave office after losing the presidential election.

The Foreign Office and Thomas Cook airlines initially responded to the crisis by warning anyone planning a trip to the country to cancel their plans and evacuating any British citizens while the nation was on the brink of civil war.

After a few days, the former president fled the country and Adama Barrow, who won the election, took office and the Foreign Office restrictions were lifted.