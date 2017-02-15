Plans to have a Cheshire mayor back on agenda

Plans for a directly elected mayor for Cheshire are back on after Warrington Borough Council’s executive voted to back the plans.

Cheshire West and Chester Council and Cheshire East had already given the plans the green light but the brakes were put on in September when Warrington refused the plan and tried to join the devolution deal in Merseyside.

Labour councillors, who run Warrington council, were split over to whether to back a Cheshire-based deal or a Merseyside one with some fearing a Cheshire mayor would be a Conservative.

Now that the plan has been agreed by all the councils, formal consultation on the proposed devolution deal can start in the summer.

CWaC Tory group leader Cllr Lynn Riley, who represents Frodsham ward, said she was “frustrated” by the delay. She said: “We’d have benefitted from it this time a year ago – but we are where we are.

“It doesn’t leave us an awful lot of time to get together a bid which could exploit all the ambitions we have. There has been work behind the scenes hoping that Warrington would see the light but the opportunity for that wider and more collaborative working between the members of the three councils has largely been missed and it will be difficult to chase and catch up now.

“I was hugely frustrated and disappointed last year that people would put their politics before some very practical considerations on jobs and the economy. I trust our residents to elect the right person.

“We’re all focused on the opportunities devolution can bring but it has to be the right deal. If the deal is not ambitious enough I would deem that it is not the right deal for CWaC.”

A joint statement from Cheshire West and Cheshire East councils said: “We’ve been working together for a long time to improve the local economy, skills and employment opportunities in the area and we look forward to discussions with ministers and civil servants to secure the best possible deal for our residents and businesses.

“We want to work with, listen to, involve and engage with all communities and businesses and we aim to have a consultation with residents in the spring. Keeping people informed and ensuring a transparent process is our priority.”

CWaC leader Cllr Samantha Dixon, said in September the devolution deal “would benefit every resident in Cheshire and Warrington”.

She said: “It would double the size of our economy to £50 billion a year by 2040, secure over 100,000 new jobs, unlock development sites to build much needed new homes, improve transport links and deliver super-fast internet speeds for residents and businesses.

“Decisions on education and skills would also be devolved, which would secure a skilled workforce that meets the needs of local businesses and gives all residents the opportunity to achieve their potential.

“Whilst the benefits of devolution are extremely favourable for our residents, the Government’s insistence on an elected mayor has made it difficult for all politicians to agree. The majority of councillors in CWaC were likely to support a consultation to seek the views of residents.”

A decision by CWaC is expected to take place in April before the beginning of a consultation period about whether Cheshire should have an elected mayor.