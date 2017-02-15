Chester student’s ‘OMG’ text to friend after alleged rape

A YOUNG woman sent texts to her friend the morning after she was allegedly raped, including one that read: ‘OMG, you won’t believe what happened last night.’

Chester Crown Court heard yesterday that she sent another message, referring to her boyfriend, that read: “LMFAO (laughing my ****ing ass off) – I still haven’t told him.”

The woman claims she was asleep when Nicholas David Paul Onyett, 22, had sex with her in her bedroom and she did not consent.

He denies the charges of rape and assault by penetration.

She said she had not wanted to press charges initially, and it was only after she had spoken to her boyfriend and family that she decided to make a complaint against Onyett, a fellow University of Chester student.

Cross-examining her on day two of the trial, defence barrister Simon Mills said: “The reason you didn't want to make a complaint initially was that you had consented to sex with Nicholas Onyett and it was afterwards, after speaking to all these people... that’s what made you decide that something wrong must have happened.

“Did you regret having sex with the defendant and then feel pressured into making a complaint?”

The complainant replied: “No. It wasn’t like that.”

Recounting her version of events that night, she said she was drunk when she left Cruise nightclub on St John Street, Chester, at around 3am on September 2, 2014.

Onyett, who had left the club at roughly the same time, caught up with her near Eastgate Street and the pair walked towards the student housing area in the Garden Quarter.

In her police interview at the time, the woman said he had been “forward” and “forceful”, trying to kiss her on the face and lips three or four times on the way home.

“I just pushed him away and said ‘Get off me',” she said. “I said ‘No, I’ve got a boyfriend’.”

Mr Mills suggested CCTV footage showed the pair holding hands, to which the complainant said she was “surprised” if she was.

“It's out of character for me to be like that,” she said.

“I said I had a boyfriend because I didn’t want to be disloyal.”

Mr Mills suggested she had not mentioned her boyfriend.

In her police interview, the woman said that when they arrived at her house, Onyett followed her inside without permission. She went upstairs to her bedroom and fell asleep on her bed, fully clothed.

Mr Mills asked why, at no point, she had just told the defendant to “clear off”, to which she replied: “I believe saying I’ve got a boyfriend should have been enough”.

She said it was “highly doubtful” that she invited him in and denied she then consented to having sex with Onyett.

She told police she was “95 per cent sure” she had been raped, and 100 per cent sure she had been sexually assaulted.

Mr Mills read transcripts of several text messages between her and a friend, the earliest of which was sent at 9.45am on September 2, shortly after police first became involved.

A later one at 5.38pm the same day read: “LMFAO, I’m worried. He (my boyfriend) gets really protective at times.”

Messages on September 4, said to be after she decided to make a formal complaint to police, stated that she had told her boyfriend about what happened.

“He was so mad to begin with but he’s being supportive,” she wrote.

Explaining the delay in making a complaint, the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court she had only realised the incident amounted to rape a week after it happened.

“It didn’t sink in,” she said. “I wasn't really thinking straight.”

Referring to the texts, she said that was just how young people communicated at the time.

She added: “That’s not how I would have reacted now... This was a long time ago. I've definitely matured since then.”

Onyett, of Vernon Road, Chester, denies both charges.

The trial continues.