Duo with links to University of Chester facing ultimate test of human endurance

Two men with links to the University of Chester are preparing for the biggest challenge of their lives when they take on a marathon in the Sahara Desert.

With just two months to go, a member of the Facilities team and a former student of the University of Chester are gearing up to face the Marathon des Sables (MdS) in the Sahara Desert.

Alan Critchley, aged 50, from Whitby, Ellesmere Port, and Lynton Dawson, aged 39 from Northampton, were put in touch with each other by staff at the university on discovering that they were both taking part.

The pair now plan to meet at Gatwick Airport on April 7, before flying to Morocco to take part in the challenge which is known as the toughest footrace on earth.

MdS is a gruelling 156-mile, six-day adventure in temperatures exceeding 50°C.

The rules require athletes to be self-sufficient, carrying enough supplies, including food and emergency equipment, on their backs. Communal goats-hair Berber tents are pitched every night for the athletes to sleep in and water is provided, though rationed. If they exceed the ration, they get a time penalty.

The two athletes are hoping to raise money for two very important charities which are close to their hearts.

Alan will be raising money for Bloodwise (formerly Leukaemia and Lymphoma Research), a charity which has continued to support his mother-in-law since she was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2012.

Lynton will be raising money for Families for HoPE.

This non-profit organisation was formed to address the needs of families and children with holoprosencephaly (HPE) – a relatively common birth defect of the brain which can often affect facial features and related brain malformations.

Alan, who is married with two children – Elliot, age 16 and Oliver, age 12 - has been training for the ultra-marathon since his place was confirmed in November 2015.

He has also completed three ultra-marathon distances of 30 miles, 32 miles and 40 miles, and has been practising hill training on Moel Famau, near Mold.

He has also been sand running on West Kirby beach.

Alan said: “Although I am looking forward to taking part in the Marathon des Sables, I’m feeling nervous as so much can go wrong.

“Training has been going well and sponsorship has been steady, although I’m still a way off my £2,500 target.

“When my mother in law Adele was diagnosed with leukaemia, it was obviously a huge shock to the whole family.

“Once she started receiving treatment, Bloodwise offered her fantastic support.

“I hope that by taking on the toughest footrace on earth, I can raise as much money as possible to help Bloodwise continue its life-saving research and provide support to people like Adele.”

Lynton, who graduated from the university in 2005, works as a tutor with Premier Training International.

He has been taking part in triathlon and running events for the past seven years and has recently returned to taking part in events after a three-year break due to injuries.

He said: “I wanted to come back with a goal that would really make me push myself.

“I turn 40 in March and, having two beautiful children, I wanted to do something special to mark the occasion and inspire them in the future.

“I also saw it as a chance to raise some much needed awareness and money for a fantastic charity.

“One of the goals I have set is to present my finisher’s medal to a young girl who I am in contact with who suffers with HPE. She will turn four this year and she continues to defy odds with her enthusiasm for life and courageous approach to living it to the fullest.”

Alan and Lynton are appealing for sponsors to help them reach their fundraising targets.

Alan’s Just Giving page can be found at: https://www.justgiving. com/fundraising/Alan-Critchley1

Lynton’s page can be found at: https://www.justgiving.com/ crowdfunding/lynton-dawson