Eight-storey student accommodation block in Chester facing tough examination

Plans for a 376-bed student development, complete with an on-site gym and cinema, have been submitted to council planners.

The proposal for the huge complex has been earmarked by Jansons Property for the site of a temporary car park on land between St Anne Street, Black Diamond Street and Hoole Way in Newtown.

The proposal is for an eight-storey building which drops down to six at the rear of the building, with a mixture of studio bedrooms and ‘cluster’ bedrooms.

There are also proposals for a gym, common room, reception area including an office and staff room, a games room, a cinema, a laundry, a plant room and a cycle store.

Jansons want to name the development after Thomas Brassey, a Victorian railway engineer who was educated at The King’s School before building a vast number of railways in the 19th century.

There are also plans for three disabled parking spaces with a further nine spaces for a car park.

A report in support of the proposals, prepared by agents Knight Frank, said: “The site is located in close proximity to the university campuses, local services and amenities on Brook Street, the new bus interchange and the railway station and promotes walking, cycling and the use of public transport.

“There are 10,440 full-time higher education students in Chester, which is set to rise by 25 per cent by 2020. There are only 1,919 bedrooms with purpose-built student accommodation.”

The application has received a number of objections including from the city centre ward councillor Samantha Dixon, the leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Most of the objections centre around the impact on parking and traffic in the area as well as the effect a large number of students would have on the area.

Cllr Dixon says the development is too large with insufficient car parking spaces in an area which already has trouble on with on-street parking.

She said she was concerned about the traffic over Hoole Bridge

“There have been fatalities on this bridge in recent times. It is very worrying to me that the consultants appear to be proposing shared use pavements for pedestrians and cyclists. There is considerable conflict between cyclists and pedestrians on the bridge now. This will make things much worse.”

Diane Leech, of Cornwall Street, Newtown, said: “We do not need any more student accommodation in the Newtown area.

“This is only providing nine car parking spaces and this will again impact on the surrounding streets and the ongoing issue with lack of parking. In the first instance it will be the builders parking on our local streets and then the students, and as we are all aware there are already major problems for residents.

“This building is going to have a negative impact on the quality of life for people in Newtown.

”Traffic movement is also a major problem on Hoole Bridge.”

Another objector, Andrew Martin, of Walter Street, Newtown, said: “The proposed development is too large. At a height of 22.85m, the building will be at least twice the height of the adjacent housing on Black Diamond Street and will overshadow them.

“It will overshadow the proposed amenity space located on the north side of the building, which will get very little sun.”

Ben Roberts from Jansons Property said the plans were a “step above anything else currently on offer or planned in the city”.

He said: “Thomas Brassey had an extraordinary career in which he rose to become the greatest builder of railways the world has ever known. Therefore, we feel it is right to mark his contribution in this way by proposing to name our new student development after him.

“However, while it is important to celebrate the contribution made by Mr Brassey, we stand committed to supporting academic institutions in nurturing the next generation of engineers, providing them with first class student accommodation.