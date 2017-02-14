Former Cheshire West and Chester leader defends use of council credit card

THE former leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council Mike Jones has had to defend his use of a council credit card after a Freedom of Information enquiry revealed his spending.

Cllr Jones, who represents Tattenhall, was the only council member who had a ‘purchase card’ which he used to pay for food and drink, parking, rail travel and hotels when serving as leader.

Currently no members of the council have a purchase card.

Former Labour councillor Ben Powell – who was formerly CWaC’s public accounts scrutiny panel chairman – put in an FoI request to the council to get the details after the information was not made available.

He shared the FoI request with the Leader which showed a number of large transactions for food and drink, a £35 charge to pay off an NCP parking fine and transactions at Conservative Party events.

As a result of the information now in the public domain, CWaC has launched an investigation into the transactions.

But speaking to the Leader, Cllr Jones robustly defended his spending at ratepayers’ expense, saying his “consience was clear” and that he brought significant investment into the borough.

He said: “You can’t just put in a bid and expect it to happen. It takes a lot of time and energy and some of it works and some of it doesn’t.

“At the end of the day we are interested in outcome. We raised an awful lot of money which was brought into CWaC.

“Yes, we might spend £70-80 on a meal but it pales in significance to the money we brought in.”

Cllr Jones, who was paid £40,000 a year as leader, gave a number of examples where he said that spending money in restaurants and bars in Chester and London brought money back to Cheshire West.

He said that a Local Government Association conference on sports and culture, which was held in Chester, helped showcase the council’s plans for investment into the arts in the borough and helped secure Arts Council funding for the Storyhouse project.

He said that a £224 bill at the Architect Bar, next to the council building, was for that purpose.

A £48.99 bill from Waterstones book shop was to give some Chinese investors visiting the city some books about the history of the city.

He said he once bought a suit for a child in local authority care on the credit card – when he was told the authority wouldn’t pay for it – before he went for his first interview.

Cllr Jones said: “The council refused to buy him this suit for his first interview so I put it on the credit card.

“I put in place a funding plan for this sort of thing. It is £50,000 and it pays for these type of things for children in care.”

A £400 bill in Arkle Bar in the Grosvenor Hotel was for ‘wining and dining’ potential investors in the area.

Cllr Jones was also asked about some bills for the United and Cecil Club – a Conservative dining club which funds MPs, including the former MP for Chester Stephen Mosley.

He said he met ministers at the dining club including Maria Miller, then Minister for Media, Sport and Culture, which he said helped bring in Arts Council funding to the city.

He said he had put some of the bill on his personal card “so there was no way the council could be accused of profiting for a party because that would be wrong”.

He said many of the bills for restaurants in London were for meetings with MPs which he said had helped “bring £200m for our schools before May 2015 and that was because we went out and talked to people”.

Cllr Jones added: “It is not as glamourous as people think. If you are doing it three, four nights a week with council meetings, ward work or meeting people, it’s an unglamourous and exhausting lifestyle.

“I do not see why, for what is a fairly pittance of an income, I should have to pay. Most councils have credit cards for senior politicians. It is reasonable as long as it is managed properly and it was used properly.”

Mark Wynn, director of Corporate Services, provided an extensive comment to the council explaining some of the transactions which were flagged up to the council.

He said: “The council uses purchase cards for transactions where it is cheaper than raising invoices. We have investigated historical purchase card transactions on the card brought to our attention.

“In relation to payments for tickets to United & Cecil Club events, Cllr Jones has told us that he attended these events to lobby on behalf of the council and to raise its profile with Government.

“We hold documentation relating to three of the events. Each was attended by a Government Minister whose portfolio aligned with the council’s ambitions at that time; to pilot community budgets, develop the local plan and attract funding for a cultural centre for Chester.

“We’re unable to find supporting documents for a fourth transaction, however, on the basis the value is a similar amount to the other three, we can reasonably assume it was for attendance of another event.

“In relation to a parking fine paid for on a purchase card in January 2013, Cllr Jones believed that he had asked that the sum be taken from his salary and that it had been reimbursed.

“Because this happened four years ago, it is difficult to confirm, however, our investigation has shown that this deduction was not made. Cllr Jones has agreed, for the avoidance of any doubt, that this sum be deducted from future payments.

“The council has reviewed all the transactions brought to its attention and responded accordingly and is conducting its own internal review.

“We accept that our previous procedures around purchase cards were not robust enough.

“We changed the policy in 2013 and tightened a number of procedures and significantly reduced the number of cards issued.”