Police in Ellesmere Port appealing for witnesses after man stabbed

Police in Ellesmere Port are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed this morning.

Police were called to Camden Road, Ellesmere Port, at 8am this morning (Tuesday February 14) after reports of a serious assault.

Officers swiftly attended the scene and a 19-year-old man was found to have suffered several puncture wounds. He has been taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital, and his injuries are believed to be serious, but non-life threatening.

Investigations into the incident are currently ongoing and a number of police cordons are currently in place on Camden Road and Luton Road Park.

Detective Inspector Chris Williams said: "The investigation is in the very early stages but I would like to reassure people that this appears to be an isolated incident. Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

“I urge anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and believes that they may have witnesses anything suspicious to call 101. If anyone has any concerns they are urged to speak to a local officer."

Anyone with any information is urged to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 129 of 14 February 2017