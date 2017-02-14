Youngsters from Chester become astronauts for the day

ADVENTUROUS youngsters from a Chester school built rockets and became astronauts for the day.

The Firs School’s pre-school kindergarten and reception classes have been enthusiastically learning all about space.

The younger pupils, aged between three and four, spent the week making planets and learning about the moon, they made rockets and enjoyed dressing up as astronauts.

The reception pupils took a more in depth look at space and are spending all this half-term studying the topic.

They made a role play space station, rockets and looked at different planets in detail, as well as linking it with their art, writing and maths work.

Lucy Davies, headteacher, said: “The teachers reported some very excited children as they role played visiting space. We always try to create an inspiring teaching environment so that children are excited about learning new topics.

“This was very much the case with the topic of space with all the children very enthusiastically getting involved.”