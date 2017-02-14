Student from the University of Chester denies raping young woman while she slept

A STUDENT from the University of Chester has denied raping a young woman while she slept.

Nicholas David Paul Onyett, 22, is accused of rape and assault by penetration after a night out at Cruise nightclub in the city centre on September 2, 2014.

On the first day of a trial at Chester Crown Court yesterday, prosecutor Gareth Roberts suggested Onyett “didn't care” the complainant was both drunk and asleep.

The court heard Onyett walked her home shortly after she emerged drunk from the club on St John Street at about 3am. He had been escorted out of the building because he vomited into a champagne bucket.

CCTV footage showed the pair walking together through the city centre towards the Garden Quarter and student housing area.

“On the way home he stopped her on two to three occasions and tried to kiss her,” Mr Roberts said. “She wasn't interested in his advances, said she had a boyfriend and asked him to stop it.”

But Onyett followed her into her home and she was “too tired to argue with him”.

She got into bed fully clothed but woke up later in the night to find her underwear had been removed and the defendant was on top of her.

A housemate of the complainant heard “banging and clattering” from her room and went up to investigate, before seeing Onyett in a state of undress and the young woman apparently asleep on the bed.

The alleged victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, then woke up and mentioned the defendant had tried to touch her, Mr Roberts said.

Police were called and the alleged victim initially did not wish to press charges, saying “he probably did it because he was drunk”.

However, after speaking about it with family and friends she “realised there was no excuse” and lodged a complaint.

In police interview, she said she had not consented to any kind of sexual activity, but the defendant claimed she had performed a sex act on him and she was “completely aware of what was going on”.

Onyett, of Vernon Road, Chester, denies both charges.

The trial continues.