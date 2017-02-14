What a turnaround! How Chester charity helped to transform homeless man's life

THESE two pictures show the amazing turnaround of a homeless man from Chester.

Known only as David, he has spent the last 12 months being supported by charities ShareShop and Chester Aid To The Homeless.

On Friday he revealed he had bagged a job, and the future is now looking bright.

The first photo shows David on the day he visited ShareShop to claim a pre-paid coffee and sandwich.

The second shows him beaming in his new suit.

He asked the charity to share his story so everyone can see that it is possible to turn a homeless life around.

City businessman Adam Dandy, who launched the ShareShop in January last year, and his team took to Facebook to spread the good news.

The story has already been shared more than 3,000 times.

They said: “Twelve months ago David came to Share's ShareShop here in Chester and claimed a suspended coffee, bought for him by a complete stranger, and a sandwich donated by Tesco on Frodsham Street.

“David was homeless and really struggling with life on the streets.

“Since that day SHARE volunteers and the fantastic team at Chester Aid To The Homeless (CATH) have helped David turn his life around.

“David went for a job interview, we helped him with his CV and got him suited and booted and took him for the interview.”

They revealed David had come in to say he had been successful in getting the job and was about to start in his new role.

They added: “David has asked us to post his story today, to show others still on the streets or suffering from addictions, that there is a light at the end of the tunnel if you engage with local services, and also to encourage the public to keep donating to local homeless charities such as Share and CATH so we can help many more people to get off the streets, kick their addictions and get a job and a bright new future in front of them.

“We would like to say a big thank you to the person who came in to our shop on that cold February day and bought that cup of #SuspendedCoffee and also to Tesco and Sainsbury's for donating food to us, thank you so much.

“Mighty oaks from little acorns grow.

“Congratulations David you’re a superstar!”

To support Share people can text KIND23 £5 to 70070 or come into the ShareShop on Northgate Street.

There they can suspend a voucher for a coffee on the blackboard, and write a message of support to whoever claims it on the coffee cup sleeve.

Members of the public who see someone sleeping rough in Cheshire West can call the Rough Sleeper Hotline operated by Cheshire West and Chester Council and Foundation Enterprises North West on 0300 156 224 and they will go to try to get them to come inside.