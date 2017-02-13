Brothers armed with metal bars jailed for violent 'revenge attack'

TWO brothers have been jailed for kicking down the door of a house and attacking the occupants with metal bars.

Daniel Shaw, 29, and Jack Wood, 26, both pleaded guilty at Chester Crown Court to one count of affray and one of possessing an offensive weapon.

Karl Scholz, prosecuting, told the court the victim in the case, Sophie Davies, met Shaw when he was smoking cannabis on the street and she asked him to get her some.

Shaw, of Cecil Street, Boughton, dealt Ms Davies drugs on a number of occasions and the two became friends and would walk their dogs together.

But the friendship broke down in July 2016 when Ms Davies said she no longer wanted any contact with him, with some “acrimonious” texts being sent.

Mr Scholz said that on September 18 at about 9pm Ms Davies and her partner, Michael Mount, were walking the dogs when they had a short argument.

Shortly after this Shaw and an unknown male approached the couple.

Mr Scholz said there was then an “exchange” and Mr Mount shouted at Shaw, telling him to stop texting Ms Davies or the police would become involved.

About 15 minutes later the couple were at their home, on North Street, Boughton, when three men came to the door – Shaw, his brother Wood and the unknown male – with metal poles.

Mr Scholz said the men forced the door open after kicking it and began attacking Ms Davies and Mr Mount.

Neighbours who witnessed the attack said Ms Davies was “crying” and “terrified”.

In a statement to the police Ms Davies said the ordeal was “absolutely terrifying”. She received a cut to the arm as a result of the attack.

Before leaving the men threw bins across the street and ran off with Wood, of Ffordd-y-Bryn, Mochdre, Colwyn Bay, threatening a neighbour who shouted at them.

Mr Scholz said both men had previous convictions but none for violence.

In interview with the police Shaw said that he had been assaulted by Ms Davies and Mr Mount during the first incident.

John Wyn Williams, defending Shaw, said his client had a fear of going to prison as he had been “tortured” while inside previously when boiling water had been poured on him.

At this point Shaw shouted from the dock and said: “I will kill myself if you send me to jail, I will string up downstairs.

“Trust me.”

Mr Wyn Williams asked for any sentence to be suspended because Shaw had “real remorse”.

Howard Jones, defending Wood, said his client had never been to prison before and asked for any sentence to be suspended.

Judge Nicholas Woodward jailed both men for 12 months.

He told the men they had “created mayhem” in what was a “revenge attack” in a residential street.

Both men were also given five-year restraining orders against both victims.

Before being taken down, Shaw shouted to Judge Woodward he had “wrecked my mum’s life as well”.