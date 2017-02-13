Chester care home residents evacuated after arson attack

Residents and staff at a Chester care home had to be evacuated after an arson attack.

The fire, which started in the bedroom of one of the residents, started at 7.10pm at the Crawfords Walk nursing home, on Lightfoot Street, Hoole, on Sunday February 12.

One person was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation as a result of the blaze.

Cheshire Fire, who sent fire crews from Chester, Mollington, and Ellesmere Port stations, said that the cause of the fire was still being investigated but was being treated as arson.

Cheshire Police said that no one had been arrested or questioned yet but they were treating the fire as suspicious and had a female suspect. They are not appealing for any more information at this time.

The care home has been asked to provide a statement which they said they would provide later on Monday.