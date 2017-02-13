Saltney high school requires ‘significant improvement’, Estyn inspectors find

A secondary school is in need of “significant improvement”, the education watchdog has found.

Estyn inspectors found that St David’s High School in Saltney has been rated “unsatisfactory”, with a raft of improvements needing to be made.

In a report released on Friday, the inspectors did conclude that there was an adequate prospect of improvement in the future.

The school said they were optimistic for the future after the leadership of new headteacher Craig Burns, and his plans for the future were praised by Estyn.

Mr Burns said: “I am very proud of our students – the inspectors praised the majority of them highly stating that ‘many pupils display positive attitudes to learning and engage productively in lessons’.

”We are pleased that the inspectors agreed with us that things need to improve, particularly teaching and the consistent use of marking and feedback.

”In addition, they asked that we improve attendance and overall standards in Key Stage 4 (years 10 and 11)’.”

Mr Burns, originally from Saltney Ferry, studied at the school himself between 1988 and 1995.

He added: “What is heartening is that the inspectors were convinced that our school can make these improvements and thrive so that all students achieve their maximum potential at St David’s.

“The inspection team will return to St David’s in around 12 months’ time to look at what progress we have made. We continue to work closely with, and be supported by, the local authority’.”

The report highlighted a number of different areas where improvements needed to be made.

As well as the “significant” decline of performance at Key Stage 4, performance in all core subjects has declined, pupils make “weak progress”, and attendance is weak.

They also found that the quality of teaching varied too much.

The inspectors did highlight a number of positive outcomes, however.

These include that in the majority of lessons, most pupils make sound progress, many pupils display positive attitudes to learning and engage productively in lessons and there are useful strategies to develop literacy skills.

It was also found that ICT skills were developed well.

The inspectors rated the school’s prospects for improvement as adequate because of the headteacher’s strong vision, strengthening of leadership capacity and improvement of understanding of governors.

They did, however, find that the school’s self-evaluation and improvement planning have not improved outcomes for pupils, the school has not made enough progress in response to recommendations from the last inspection and that there is a budget deficit.

It was also found that the governing body does not ensure that statutory requirements to provide a daily act of collective worship and reporting to parents on pupils’ progress in numeracy are met.