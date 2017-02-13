Chairman shares secrets of success with students at University of Chester

A BUSINESS leader has given students at the University of Chester’s Business School an insight into the running of a multi-national business.

Gary Kennedy, chairman of Connect Group PLC, gave a talk in which he shared the challenges he faced running a business at an executive and non-executive level.

He discussed the key lessons he has learned and the principles applied, giving students on MBA (Masters of Business Administration) the opportunity to ask questions about his career.

Mr Kennedy became chairman in May 2015.

He is also chairman of the Nominations Committee and member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees. He has a significant executive portfolio spanning more than 40 years.

The delegates on the MBA programmes are both full and part-time students, including a variety of UK managers and senior staff, as well as representatives from countries across the world, including Nigeria, Turkey, China, Malaysia and Morocco.

The students were interested in the challenges of developing business ventures internationally.

This included local supply and demand issues and staffing concerns, such as recruiting locally or otherwise, motivating them and encouraging them to decide which business model to use in each country.

Dr Tony Wall, MBA director and senior lecturer in strategic management and business law at the university’s Business School, said: “As the MBA (full-time) director, it is a great privilege and pleasure to welcome Gary Kennedy to the university of Chester’s Business School to talk with the MBA students.

“His strategic perspective on business issues offered them a unique and valuable learning opportunity, which will undoubtedly stay with them for many years and shape their own business ventures, both now and in the future.”

Prof Clare Schofield, acting dean of the university’s Business School, said: “At the Chester Business School we actively seek opportunities to bring the theoretical learning that forms the foundation of our programmes to life.

“Gary Kennedy was able to share his extensive and impressive business and leadership experience with our MBA students, gained from a range of sectors and perspectives. Gary is a global leader with an international business focus and we were delighted to welcome him to Chester.”