Disused George Steert park in Chester set to re-open after revamp plans are announced

A disused park in Chester is set to reopen after the council announced plans to regenerate the area.

Cheshire West and Chester Council are planning to start work this month regenerating the disused park on George Street, around Cow Lane Bridge in Chester.

George Street Park has been closed to the public for a number of years, the area is in poor condition and has been used for anti-social behaviour. The area is set to be transformed into an attractive pocket park that opens up views across the canal towards the City Walls, allowing access for the public to enjoy the tranquillity of this spectacular location.

The council’s Waterways Strategy has been attempting to maximise the benefits of having the Shropshire Union Canal running through the city and has already completed a heritage landscaping of King Charles Tower Gardens.

The project will be in two stages. The first phase of work will address the site’s state of disrepair through management and maintenance of the existing trees and vegetation.

The second phase will reinstate the pocket park so it helps to explain the historical importance of the site while also providing wildlife habitat. Completion is due by the end of the year.

Cllr Louise Gittins, Cabinet Member for communities and wellbeing said: “George Street Pocket Park overlooks the best preserved section of the City Walls and sandstone cutting. The history associated with the site really is quite extraordinary.

“The Walls, viewed from the park follow the line of the original Roman northern defences. Along this section of Walls one of the most important archaeological finds made in Chester occurred in the 19th century. Between 1883 and 1892, more than 150 Roman (sandstone) tombstones were found. They appear to have been used to repair the Walls.”

A survey has been carried out to identify both the numbers and species of trees present within the area and to assess their condition. The survey identified about 60 trees within the wider site and made recommendations in respect of management and maintenance.

It also identified a need to remove twenty trees but will keep a large number of lime trees. The removal of the trees will create the space for the retained trees to develop, enhancing the area over the longer term.

The second phase is due to take place in the autumn. Clearly defined pathways and viewing platforms will be built into the open space as a whole, opening up vistas of the City Walls.

The provision of a pathway opens up the possibility of providing terraces of open space, accessed off the main pathway that can serve a range of purposes (to be identified during the consultation process). Heritage interpretation will be incorporated to tell the story of the site and enable a fuller appreciation of its historic importance. Significant areas of the wider site will have no public access and maintained to a lesser degree in order to encourage wildlife