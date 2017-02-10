500 and out! Prolific Chester striker hangs up his boots with praise from goal-scoring legend Gary Lineker

ONE club...500 goals!

That’s the amazing football story that is Adie Gough – an IT expert at the Countess of Chester Hospital who has no problems finding the net for his Cestrian Alex side in the Chester and Wirral League.

Gough, who played for Newton Athletic and Boughton Heath before beginning his 18-year association with Alex 18 years ago, scored his 500th goal for the Upton-based team at the weekend in a 2-2 Division One draw against Hoole Rangers.

500 not out... Adie Gough will be hanging up his boots at the end of the season

“I’ve never really ever won anything in my career and my dad is the club secretary – and they call him Statto – and he’s kept count of my tally over the years,” said Gough, who is now aged 36 and plans to hang up his boots at the end of the season.

“I’ve always had an eye for goal – even when I started off playing as a left back. You always want the glory of scoring.

“The first few games for Cestrian Alex were as a winger and I scored two in my first season and 35 the next when they pushed me further forward.

Sharpshooter: Adie Gough has been prolific for Cestrian Alex

“My best season was 2000/2001 when I scored 40 and I’ve just kept scoring ever since.

“I remember The Leader doing a piece when I’d scored 300 goals in 2009 so to take it up to 500 is a nice way to finish in what will be my last season playing Saturday League football.”

A Liverpool fan, who picks out another lethal left-footed striker in Robbie Fowler as his favourite player, Gough also has similar traits of another famous ex-England striker and Match of The Day anchor man Gary Lineker, who went through his distinguished career without being carded.

Family man: Adie with wife Stacey and daughter Megan

“Technically I’ve never been booked in my career because a referee wrongly handed out a yellow card when I’d been kicked on the ground,” added Gough, who may dig out the boots again next August to play Veterans football.

“My wife and I have had a baby daughter called Megan and I want to spend more time with her and that’s the reason for giving up league football.

“I’ll miss it because I’ve had some great times at Cestrian Alex, playing alongside my brother Paul and with a striker Paul Finch, who set up a lot of my goals.

“Cestrian Alex is a great family club and we raise a lot of money for charity and I love playing for them.”

But how did he celebrate scoring his monumental goal last Saturday?

“I did a bit of a slide on my knees although the celebrations were a little bit soured because one of our players was taken to hospital after breaking his arm early on.”

Paul Graham, the Chester and Wirral League secretary, plans to recognise Gough’s goalscoring achievements.

He said: “This landmark of Adie, and indeed Cestrian Alex as a whole, shows what can be achieved in local grassroots football. It is testimony to a well run club that players can realise their dreams and aspirations whilst playing with their mates for their local side.

“Adie has always been a special talent. He is lethal in front of the goal and off the pitch is one of the most likeable guys you would wish to meet.

“He was the first inductee into the CWFL Hall of Fame in 2013. This was to mark his already incredible record of 401 goals from 341 appearances.

“The CWFL will be recognising this achievement in a way that all his family and team mates will be able to celebrate with him.”