An appeal has been launched after a train guard was threatened on a service between Flint and Chester.

A CCTV image has been released by British Transport Police of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

It took place at around 6.35pm on 23 January.

Anyone with information is asked to call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference 449 of 23 Jan.