New Rossett housing development plans rejected and branded a 'carbuncle'

Plans for a housing development near a historic building have been refused.

Wrexham Council planning committee refused to grant outline permission for 47 homes on greenfield land off Darland Road and Gamford Lane, Rossett.

Cllr Hugh Jones, who represents Rossett ward, told the committee that the development, which would have been near Darland Hall, would be a “carbuncle on the village of Rossett”.

“It seems to me that, reading the report, there is only one justification given and that is the five year housing stock but against that, this application is contrary to five established plannning principles of this council,” he said.

”It would also destroy our special landscape area, there would be a loss of agricultural land, part of which is currently used for grazing, and also would have an impact on the listed building.”

Cllr Jones added the development was likely to generate nearly 100 more cars. “One-hundred additional cars leaving at peak times on a narrow country lane significantly exacerbates the highways issues,” he said.

He added one of the major objections was the risk of flooding, and that Welsh Water and Natural Resources Wales would not support the proposed mitigation scheme.

“It is, in fact, an entirely speculative application – any suggestions of sympathetic integrating on a special landscape area, on green barrier land, on agricultural land is absolutely a myth.”

A resident of Darland Hall, Mr Tipton, said his garden formed the eastern boundary of the site.

He said flooding was a “major unresolved concern” for residents of Darland Road and Gamford Lane.

“The hall itself is built on ancient cellars, which are continually pumped,” he said. “Any increase in the flood risk, particularly from soakaways, would be of a particular risk to Darland Hall.”

He added while the planning report stated that the impact on the listed building would be minimal provided trees in his garden were kept, the upper storeys of Darland Hall were in fact clearly visible from Gamford Lane, and therefore the development site was clearly visible from the hall.

Patrick Lomax, for applicants Mr and Mrs Taylor, said reports had been commissioned regarding flooding and landscape impact, and asked for the council to defer a decision for a month so they could be read.

“The two major reasons why the application was recommended for refusal was due to flooding and due to the green barrier. We have addressed those issues in reports,” he said.

Mr Lomax added the scheme sought to alleviate the lack of housing in the county borough, would adhere to the character of the village, offer affordable housing and would have public open space.

“In this instance, given the fact that the local authority does not have a five year supply of housing land, and the application site is adjacent to the settlement boundary of Rossett within a sustainable location, it is therefore considered to be a suitable residential development.”

David Williams, head of environment and planning, said the additional information in the reports would not overcome the reasons for refusal.

“What I would say in addition is that we have had the application in for seven months, so the applicants have had ample opportunity to assess those concerns within that period,” he added.

“We ultimately are charged with making a decision on a planning application and we can’t sit on it indefinitely. We feel comfortable that we have sufficient reason and justification to make that decision.”

Committee members voted unanimously to refuse permission on the grounds that the development area lies outside the settlement limit and in the green barrier, and that the development would “represent a significant urbanising change to the existing rural setting and would be detrimental to the landscape character”.

The committee agreed the proposed development is “not considered to be satisfactory in terms of design” and “would not provide sufficient measures to secure a satisfactory form of sustainable development”, particularly regarding disposal of surface water.

Also, they found there was insufficient information to assess the impact the development would have on protected species.