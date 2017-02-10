Conservatives in Chester campaign to save ‘Free after 3’ parking scheme

CONSERVATIVES in Chester have launched a campaign across the city to the ‘Save Free After 3’ parking scheme.

The campaign comes in response to the wide-ranging Cheshire West and Chester Council consultation on the future of parking in the borough which includes options to potentially replace the existing scheme with an alternative.

The ‘Free After 3’ scheme was introduced by the former Chester City Council when under Conservative control.

Cllr Margaret Parker, Councillor for Chester Villages Ward and a former Leader of Chester City Council, said the policy was a “good policy”.

She said: "Conservatives introduced the original ‘free after 3pm’ scheme to boost our city centre.

It offers a simple, easy to understand, option for parking in a number of car parks across the city.

“It was a good policy then and should be backed as a good policy now.

“In an age of online shopping, and given the importance of our nighttime economy, we should be encouraging people to visit the city centre – not putting barriers in the way.

“There are no fewer than seven alternative schemes on the table for discussion, each of which is potentially confusing.

“Many local businesses and residents have told us they want ‘Free After 3’ to stay.

“If you agree, I encourage you to sign our petition and make your voice heard.”

A statement explaining the reasons why CWAC are carrying out the consultation says that the current system across the borough has “unfairness” which they are trying to address.

It read: “Over the coming years, the council will need to find ways to cover its costs, invest in additional parking provision, improve the quality of its car parks, manage traffic flow and reduce congestion, while at the same time protecting the environment and public health.

“In order to meet these challenges, one issue that the council will need to address is the current disparity between those areas of the borough where parking charges apply and those where they do not.

“There is an inherent unfairness in this situation.

“It means that residents and businesses in some areas are cross-subsidising those in other areas where charges do not apply.

“A fairer, more consistent approach to charging is needed.”

To complete the survey/petition, visit: www.chesterconservatives. com/freeafter3

To participate in the wider consultation, visit: www.cheshire westandchester.gov.uk/ parkingstrategy