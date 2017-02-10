Man's body discovered in the central reservation of the M53

A BODY has been discovered in the central reservation of the M53.

Merseyside Police closed the motorway between junctions two and three, near Heswall, after receiving several reports from motorists from 7.15pm on Thursday night.

Officers closed the southbound carriageway and then the northbound to allow a search of the motorway and during this the body of a man was found.

A police spokesman said: “Although the circumstances leading up the man’s death are unclear at this early stage it is believed that a road traffic collision has occurred.

“No-one else has been reported injured and enquiries are being made to trace and speak to anyone who may have seen what happened. A number of witnesses are assisting the police at this time.

“The man’s identity has not been confirmed and enquiries to establish who he is and notify his next of kin are ongoing.

Motorists have been advised to check local travel reports before considering using the M53 in Wirral on Friday morning.

The spokesman added: “We would like to thank everyone affected by the motorway closure for their patience and understanding while police officers and the other agencies involved deal with this serious incident.”