Bargain hunters flock to Chester for antiques show

MORE than 40 specialist art and antique dealers – as well as TV personalities – are taking part in a fair in Chester this weekend.

Launched in 1989, the Chester Antiques Show is widely considered to be the leading event of its kind in the North-West.

The event began at Chester Racecourse yesterday and is due to end on Sunday.

It takes place across three floors of the County Grandstand.

Mark Stacey, from the BBC’s Flog It! and Ben Cooper, of Bargain Hunt, are among the experts at the show.

Organisers Penman Fairs say it is a fair that appeals to collectors, interior decorators and home stylists from across the Midlands and North of England.

A spokesman said: “The range of items for sale is broad, from eye-catching Art Deco lighting, ornate Victorian mirrors, British and continental clocks, fine English furniture, 19th century landscape watercolours and dramatic Northern industrial art to contemporary paintings and sculpture and some very tempting jewellery.

“With prices from less than £25 to more than £25,000, the fair offers plenty of choice both for stylish pieces for inspired home decoration and fine examples to enhance a private collection.

“All exhibits are labelled with their price, age and description and have been vetted for quality and authenticity.”

Admission costs £5 and opening times are 10.30am to 5pm.