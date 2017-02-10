Zimmer frame used by Chester man during attack on his mother and brother

A man attacked his mother and brother during a row and used a zimmer frame during the process.

Joshua Underhill, of Watergate Street, Chester, pleaded guilty at Chester Magistrates Court to two counts of assault by beating against Gladys and Andrew Wainwright on December 1.

Rob Youds, prosecuting, told the court an argument had broken out when Underhill had gone to visit his mother in Haygarth Heights flats, on Francis Court, Chester.

Mr Youds said Underhill, 35, had grabbed a zimmer frame and tried to hit his brother with it, but the blow was blocked. The court heard he had then gone to hit his mother with it but stopped.

Mr Youds said the two brothers then began “struggling and grappling” before Underhill threw a glass of water over his mother, who is in her seventies, and a cold cup of tea over his brother.

Underhill then threw his mother’s phone onto the floor and a television before things calmed down and he stayed in the flat until about 11pm.

Underhill has five previous convictions for seven offences, including previous for assault against members of his family.

Defending, Howard Jones told the court Underhill suffers from a personality disorder and learning difficulties and was sectioned in 2009.

He stayed in mental health facilities for the next five years before being deemed well enough to live in the community.

Mr Jones said Underhill lives in supported accommodation and has daily one-to-one support.

Underhill accepts the allegations except that he went to strike his mother with the zimmer frame because he “loves his mother”.

Mr Jones said Underhill realises what he did was wrong.

Magistrates gave Underhill a two-year conditional discharge and ordered that he pay £85 prosecution costs and a £20 victim surcharge.