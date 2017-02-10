Hundreds of new jobs could be created in Chester if plans are approved

About 800 jobs could be generated if plans to build a huge new office building on Chester Business Park go through.

Plans have been submitted to Cheshire West and Chester’s planning committee to build a 47,600sq ft office complex off Herons Way.

Applicants, Chester Parkside Ltd, say the economic benefits could be the “maximum potential creation of 790 new jobs” when the building phase is completed.

The site, however, lies in the green belt so it may be the subject of stiff resistance from green belt campaigners.

This office scheme would bring together the last three identified development sites available on the business park as one single development called Parkside One.

The consultation date on the proposals runs until March 1.