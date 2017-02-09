Tributes to Wirral councillor and community leader Denise Roberts who dies, aged 74

THE leader of Wirral Council has paid tribute to close friend and colleague, Cllr Denise Roberts, who sadly passed away last night aged 74.

Cllr Phil Davies said Denise, a councillor for Claughton ward since 1999, was a hard-working community leader who championed and fought for the interests of residents throughout all her years of service.

“Denise was passionate about serving the people of Claughton but also about getting the best for all Wirral residents,” Cllr Davies said.

“She was tireless in her efforts, not just in her role as a councillor, but in the variety of other duties she undertook on behalf of the council and the community.

“She volunteered as an advisor with the Citizens Advice Bureau and held a number of important committee positions for the council over her 17 years of service, including chairing the Standards and Constitutional Oversight and Environment Overview and Scrutiny Committees.

“Denise was also involved in the management of a number of community organisations, including Tam O’Shanter Urban Farm and Beechwood and Charing Cross Play and Community Centres.

“I speak for everyone involved with the council – elected members, officers and staff – when I say Denise will be sadly missed. Many local people, in communities right across the borough, will feel the same.

“Our deepest condolences go out to her husband John, Nick, Jessica and the rest of her family and friends at this time.”

Cllr George Davies, Deputy Leader of Wirral Council and a fellow Claughton councillor, added: “Denise was one in a million. She was such a principled and straightforward person and was completely dedicated to serving the people of Claughton and Wirral as a whole.

“She would do anything for anyone and was a credit to Wirral. I am devastated by this news – I could not have asked for a better colleague.”