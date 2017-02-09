Cheshire Oaks shoplifter is jailed after giving fake name to police

A man who tried to use a fake name to fool police officers has been jailed for shoplifting.

Ricky Lee Davies, 31, of Rhosrobin Road, Gwersyllt, Wrexham, was jailed at Chester Magistrates Court on Wednesday after he admitted one count of shoplifting and one count of failing to surrender to his bail.

Prosecuting, Rob Youds told the court that Davies, and a woman who has already been convicted, were seen on October 25 by store staff at the Nike Outlet store, in Cheshire Oaks, Ellesmere Port, taking a number of items – clothing and footwear – out of the shop without paying.

Staff called to them and asked them to come back but when they didn’t they followed the two to the car park and found them hiding.

Mr Youds said that a number of other stolen items were found inside a car they had.

Mr Youds said that Davies gave his details to the police as Scott Harris and that was the name he was charged under and first appeared in court under.

He was bailed after his first appearance at court and told to come back the next day but failed to appear.

Mr Youds said that in the intervening period Davies was jailed for 40 weeks in North Wales for motoring offences.

Mr Youds said that it was during this time police realised that he had originally given a false name to police which is now the subject of a separate police investigation.

Davies has 25 convictions for 41 offences but it is unclear whether he has any more under the name Harris.

Defending, Justine McVitie said that because he is currently in prison the only option for magistrates was to give him another prison sentence.

She asked that any sentence run alongside his current sentence.

Magistrates jailed him for eight weeks and ordered that the sentence run consecutively to his current sentence. He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.