Ellesmere Port man arrested for shouting abuse at teenage girls on bus

An Ellesmere Port man shouted abuse at two teenagers on a bus after they giggled at him emitting a loud burp.

Lee Alexander McGreer, 46, of Grafton Road, Ellesmere Port, pleaded guilty at Chester Magistrates Court to using threatening words to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Prosecuting, Rob Youds told the court that the two victims in the case, who are 16 and cannot be named for legal reasons, were sitting at the back of a bus traveling from Ellesmere Port to Chester bus station.

McGreer got on the bus and sat a couple of seats in front of the girls. Mr Youds said that he was acting “in an aggressive manner” on the bus and was drinking.

Mr Youds said that he then burped loudly which made the two girls laugh and McGreer then stood up and asked “what is your problem?”

He then said to one of the girls “you look like you have had a good munch because you’re a fat c***.”

He then said he would “murder” the girls.

The bus was stopped next to Ellesmere Port police station, on Stanney Lane, and McGreer was arrested.

Mr Youds said that McGreer, who has 12 convictions for 19 offences including three previous public order matters, admitted the offence in interview.

Defending, Stephen Alis told the court that McGreer has an alcohol issue which he “recognises”.

Mr Alis said that McGreer “accepts that he was in the wrong”.

Magistrates sentenced him to an 18 month community order with 35 days of rehabilitation. They also fined him £50 and ordered that he pay compensation of £50 to both girls, prosecution costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.