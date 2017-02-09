Suspended prison term for man who dumped waste in Wirral public place

WIRRAL Council chiefs have successfully prosecuted a man for dumping waste in a public place.

Richard Devonshire Young, 71, of Hamil Close in MeolsA Meols was handed a custodial sentence after pleading guilty to seven offences at Wirral Magistrates Court.

He received a six month sentence for each of six of the offences from District Judge Abelson. There was no further penalty for the seventh charge. The custodial sentences were suspended for two years.

Young was also ordered to pay £1,540 as a contribution to costs and compensation worth £1,380. A victim surcharge of £80 was also awarded.

The offences took place between January and March 2016 when Young deliberately dumped controlled waste on land on Kelvinside in Wallasey on five different occasions, contrary to the Environmental Protection Act 1990. He was also not registered to transport waste in the course of business or otherwise with a view to profit, which contravenes the Control of Pollution Act 1989.

DJ Abelson heard sentencing arguments and accepted that it was a deliberate act. He supported Wirral Council in bringing the action and acknowledged the financial and time commitments in the investigation and clean-up of these flying tipping incidents.

As part of the sentencing, the judge advised Young that he could have confiscated his van and disqualified him from driving, but in light of guilty pleas, his age and other mitigating circumstances he did not.

Cllr Bernie Mooney, Wirral Council cabinet member for environment, said: “This successful court action and tough sentence should warn anyone thinking of dumping rubbish illegally that there will be consequences. Our officers have a range of investigative powers at their disposal and they will not hesitate to use them to deter and detect those who think they are above the law.”