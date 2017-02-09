Drug addict from Hoole jailed for going on shoplifting spree to fund his habit

A drug addict has been jailed for going on a shoplifting spree to fund his habit.

Anthony Peacock, 43, of Ermine Road, Hoole, pleaded guilty at Chester Magistrates Court to five counts of theft from a shop in January.

Prosecutor Rob Youds told the court Peacock had been seen on CCTV stealing perfume from Marks & Spencer on Eastgate Street, on October 2 last year.

He was arrested shortly after the offence and admitted it to the police in interview but then pleaded not guilty when he first appeared in court, saying that he had only admitted it so he could get police bail.

Mr Youds said that as a result of this plea Peacock was granted bail until March for a trial and between January 16 and January 25, he committed four more offences – stealing alcohol and meat worth a total of £60 from Iceland on January 16 and 22, and stealing fragrances worth £101 from Debenhams on two separate occasions on January 25.

Mr Youds said Peacock now admitted all of the offences.

Peacock has 45 convictions for 153 offences with 53 previous offences of theft.

Defending, Stephen Alis told the court that Peacock has a drug problem and is attempting to address it.

Mr Alis said that Peacock “had got to an age where he knows he needs to make changes” and that he was regularly attending a rehabilitation clinic.

Magistrates jailed him for a total of 22 weeks for the thefts and ordered that he pay a £115 victim surcharge.