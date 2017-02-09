Chester man who harassed ex-girlfriend is given restraining order

A Chester man harassed his ex-girlfriend telling her he would “destroy her life”, a court heard.

Lewis William Egerton, 42, of Dorset Place, Kingsway, pleaded guilty at Chester Magistrates Court to harassing Kerry Chambers.

Prosecutor Rob Youds told the court that Ms Chambers and the defendant had a brief relationship in November 2015 which had then ended.

Mr Youds said Egerton subsequently approached Ms Chambers “a few times”.

Mr Youds said on October 21, 2016, Ms Chambers heard a knock on her window, in Blacon, and then heard Egerton shout through the letterbox: “Who else is in there? I’m going to destroy your life.”

Ms Chambers called the police and Egerton initially went away but came back an hour and a half later and posted a note through the letterbox which said: “That was something I did not want to see. I’m glad, I’m going to destroy both of you now.”

Mr Youds said Egerton was also “shouting incoherently” before he went away again.

He later came back for a third time and posted another note through the letterbox which read: “I caught you red handed” before going on to insult her.

Ms Chambers said that she then saw him punch her wing mirror on her car which didn’t cause any damage.

Defending, Richard Thomas told the court the case was slightly unusual in that normally harassment cases are over “days, weeks or months” but this offence all took place on the same day.

Mr Thomas said Egerton “disagreed with how long the relationship lasted” and said it was longer than a month.

Magistrates gave Egerton a 12-month community order and ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and go to 35 days of rehabilitation.

They also ordered he pay £300 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Magistrates also granted a two-year restraining order against him so he cannot contact Ms Chambers or go to her address.