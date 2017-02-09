Homeless out in the cold in Chester: Rough sleeping or just begging?

HOMELESSNESS is a hot topic in Chesteer - but how many people genuinely have nowhere to sleep at night and how many are simply begging for money?

Steve Cresswell joined the outreach team from Foundation Enterprises North West to find out...

The silhouettes of four people were visible in the gloom of the car-park, hoods pulled up on a chilly, wet night, the glowing tips of their cigarettes illuminated against the darkness.

John Marsland and Shane Lennon, of Foundation Enterprises North West (FENW), strode towards the group with their torches, as I followed a few paces behind.

We were investigating reports of a rough sleeper in the area and for all I knew, may well have stumbled upon four homeless people. They turned to watch us approach.

“Alright there,” said John, service manager for dispersed properties and outreach at FENW. “You haven't seen anyone bedded down around here have you?”

The young men, who it turned out were students from the nearby accommodation block close to Chester railway station, immediately seemed interested.

They told us about a man who had been spotted sleeping at a few different spots in the area, and sounded genuinely concerned for his welfare.

“That's what it's all about; local knowledge and solid intelligence,” John said to me as we made our way to some open garages where the man had last been seen.

“It's invaluable to our work. Our approach is simple: people tell us about their concerns for a rough sleeper and we respond immediately.”

Sure enough, there he was, surrounded by empty tins and cans, asleep in a sleeping bag, tucked up against the back wall of the building next to a parked car.

Being careful not to startle him, John and Shane woke him up and gave him the option of coming with them to Richmond Court, FENW's homeless facility in Boughton.

The shelter offers 10 'safe seats' where people can spend the night at a moment's notice and have access to showers, laundry facilities, medical care and advice on housing.

That night, nine of the 10 seats had already been taken but as it turned out, our recently discovered rough sleeper didn't want the last spot.

Climbing back into the outreach van, which itself is fully equipped and heated to provide homeless people with emergency overnight accommodation, I asked John if this happened a lot.

“Some people just don't want to engage,” he said. “As hard as that can be for us to comprehend, particularly in cold weather periods, for some it's just a choice they make.”

National statistics show that the average life expectancy for an entrenched rough sleeper is between 43 and 47 years.

“We believe it's really important that people get professional help to come in from the cold and receive appropriate support,” John said. “Our team is commissioned by the council and we work with police, health and social care partners to share information and help build an informed picture of the individual and any barriers they have to accessing services.”

Shane added: “Some people just want to sleep outside; it's as simple as that. There can be a variety of complex reasons for this though.”

FENW has stressed that if all the Richmond Court safe-seats are taken, it works alongside the council to secure emergency accommodation.

No one who wants help is ever left to fend for themselves.

In the past month, its outreach team has come into contact with 42 people, of which nine were genuine rough sleepers.

This roughly tallies with recently-released national statistics that suggest there are seven street-homeless people in the borough of Cheshire West and Chester.

It also seems to fly in the face of public perception about the local homelessness situation.

Simply put, John said, the vast majority of people who are seen begging and receiving food handouts are not homeless.

“A lot of the calls we get are about people begging, as they are reported during the day and early evening,” he said.

“We always turn up and offer them a safe seat but most of the time they've got somewhere to stay and they ask us to move on as we're spoiling their pitch!

“I've heard some say they avoid sitting near to fast-food restaurants because it's annoying when people buy them a burger instead of giving them money! It's still important to check these reports though as it could be someone new to the area and unknown to us.”

To prove the point further, Cheshire Police recently took to Twitter to remind people to donate money to registered homeless charities rather than directly to beggars. They cited the case of one man who had travelled to Chester from his home in Wirral to make money begging.

Officers also arrested two men who had been living in a tent in the city centre, which was found to be full of drug paraphernalia.

Both had refused offers of emergency accommodation.

Chief inspector Mike Evans said: “Please be aware that homeless provisions are in place in Chester and outreach teams work out of hours. Nobody needs to be on the streets overnight. It’s often used as a method to beg due to the money this generates.”

It has previously been suggested that beggars can make hundreds of pounds a week in the city, and more than £150 a day on Race Days.

John added: “We want to bring people in off the street and offer them support. We're not about giving out soup and sleeping bags as this can potential perpetuate homelessness in the area. That's not to say we don't recognise the compassion and care of the people who do that. We just think the best way to help is supporting the work of professional organisations.”

FENW's five-person outreach team clocks on at 3pm every day and works until 2am, responding to reports of rough sleepers made by members of the public, police or other agencies.

The calls come in through the dedicated Rough Sleeper Hot Line or via FENW's website. Referrals also come from the national StreetLink charity.

“If there are people bedded down out there then we will find them by 2am,” said John.

On the night I accompanied him and Shane, we checked on around 12 sightings, spoke to half a dozen people, and found one rough sleeper. Ten of the locations had come from concerned people via StreetLink, and two were reported by police and CCTV operators.

The outreach team uses the intelligence reports as starting points, and always check popular spots such as the Rows, sheltered car parks, and shop entrances that are set back from the street. FENW says the process is “planned and intelligence-led”, with feedback on outcomes provided to the agencies that made the referrals.

Team members have ear-pieces and walkie-talkies which allow them to link in with the police, CCTV operators and other agencies, as well as staff back at Richmond Court.

The team checks anywhere in the borough where a sighting has been reported, and last month alone clocked up more than 1,000 miles in the van.

The aim is to encourage people to take up a safe seat, as this can be the first step on the road to recovery and away from crisis.

“Even if people continue to refuse help, we will always ask them again and again,” said John. “You never know when something might happen that makes them change their minds. These people can have a range of issues and it's all about building trust with them, being persistent, and hoping that they eventually want to engage.”

Shane said he applied for the job as he knew first-hand about issues facing homeless people.

“When you’ve made a real difference to someone's life and they come up to you and say 'thank you' there's no feeling like it,” he said. “One resident bought me a chocolate bar to say thanks. That’s worth more than money.”

l Richmond Court is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Besides the safe seats, it offers 30 single rooms and three double rooms for people who are trying to regain their independence and address their issues.

FENW also offers a palliative care service, and recently got funding for a dedicated medical room to allow partner health agencies to provide more advanced treatment options for homeless people.

The organisation has a range of dispersed 'move-on' properties. For more information visit www.fenw.co.uk

If you see someone rough, call the Rough Sleeper hotline on 0300 123 1562 or contact www.streetlink.org.uk