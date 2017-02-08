Report shows West Cheshire College on the up with improvements

BOSSES at West Cheshire College say the latest Ofsted inspection proves it has made progress since its ‘inadequate’ report in 2015.

The college, which is one of the largest further education (FE) establishments in the region, has just been upgraded to ‘requires improvement’ by the government’s education watchdog.

Six of the seven categories were said to ‘require improvement’: effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development behaviour and welfare; outcomes for learners; 16 to 19 study programmes; and adult learning programmes.

The college, which has campuses in Ellesmere Port and Chester, was rated ‘good’ in the ‘apprenticeships’ category.

There are around 4,500 learners who study at the college, of which 1,600 are full-time 16 to 19-year-olds and 1,600 are adults. There are 1,300 students on apprenticeship programmes.

Helen Nellist, acting principal and chief executive, said: “We welcome the well-balanced report which acknowledges the many improvements we have made across the college since our last inspection in 2015.

“We are extremely proud of all our learners for their ongoing commitment and positive attitude to learning which is reflected in the report; they are a credit to everyone here at the college. I wish to also thank all our staff who have and continue to go above and beyond, leading to improvements in our learners’ experience.

“We recognise that we still need to focus on improvements across the college to ensure we are consistently good, but this report certainly places us in a good position for the next stage of our journey and our future.”

The college has been hit hard by funding cuts of more than £3 million in recent years, leading to a reduction in expenditure by £5million.

The latest Ofsted report, which follows an inspection in December 2016, refers to a “still precarious financial situation”.

In response, it was revealed last year that West Cheshire College is to merge with South Cheshire College, Mid Cheshire College and Warrington Collegiate by January 2018.

The aim is to make a more “financially robust” organisation “delivering high quality education and skills training for learners and employers”.

The announcement came following a government review of further education (FE) provision for youngsters aged 16 and over across Cheshire and Warrington.

The first phase of the plan, a merger between South Cheshire College and West Cheshire College, was meant to have taken place by January 2017.

A spokesman for West Cheshire College said this week that an announcement will be made as soon as a decision has been reached on the college’s application for support from the Restructuring Fund.

In the Ofsted report, areas that require improvement included the quality of English and maths provision, support for disadvantaged learners, quality of feedback from teachers to help students improve, and low attendance and punctuality, particularly among adult learners.

However, inspectors highlighted a number of positives, including “rigorous” work by college leaders to address weaknesses identified in 2015.

“This has led to many positive improvements in learners’ experience and achievements,” the report states. “Managers have cultivated effective partnerships with a range of stakeholders, resulting in a curriculum that meets local needs well and provides good work experience opportunities.”