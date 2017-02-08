Alcoholic who assaulted police officers in Blacon is jailed

An alcoholic assaulted three police officers when they attempted to arrest him for breaching a restraining order.

James Stocks, 25, of Rookery Road, Tilston, pleaded guilty at Chester Magistrates Court to three counts of assaulting a police officer and one of breaching a restraining order.

Prosecuting, Rob Youds told the court that a restraining order had been given to Stocks after he had been convicted of battery against his girlfriend Amanda Glover last year.

Mr Youds said that on Sunday, February 5, police were called to Western Avenue, Blacon, at 5.50pm when Miss Glover’s friend, Amanda Upton, called the police on her behalf because Stocks was drunk.

When police arrived Miss Glover told the police that she had been spending time with Stocks at her request and deliberately meeting up at Miss Upton’s address so neighbours didn’t call the police.

Police found Stocks and tried to arrest him but he resisted. He kicked PC Samantha Knox to the back of the leg when she had taken him to the ground and he then bit PC Michael Rowland on the right leg whilst they were trying to restrain him.

PC Knox then sprayed him with captor spray and they managed to put handcuffs on him but when PC Kelly Walker was trying to put leg restraints on him he kicked her in the chest.

He was then restrained with the help of more officers and taken to Blacon custody suite.

In interview he told the police he was “ten out of ten” drunk and had drank four bottles of red wine and four cans of Frosty Jacks cider.

Mr Youds said that Stocks had 11 convictions for 18 offences including three previous assaults – two against Miss Glover.

Mr Youds said that he had also breached a domestic violence protection order which was placed on him to stop him contacting Miss Glover.

Mr Youds said that Stocks was under the supervision of the domestic abuse team who deemed his risk of reoffending as “high”.

Defending, Adam Antoszkiw said that Stocks had little recollection of the incident and described himself as an “alcoholic”.

Mr Antoszkiw said that Stocks had only begun offending in 2013 when he started to have problems with alcohol. He said that Stocks had taken steps to tackle the problem by spending the last six months in rehab in Liverpool.

Mr Antoszkiw said that he unfortunately couldn’t stay sober which led to this offence.

He said that Miss Glover had come to the court to ask for the restraining order to be lifted against Stocks but magistrates had refused.

Addressing the court himself Stocks told magistrates that he was due to graduate from rehab on Friday. He said: “I was due to graduate on Friday and then I had a drink. I know I have to start all over again but that is what I want to do.”

Magistrates jailed him for 18 weeks and told him the restraining order against Miss Glover will remain. He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.