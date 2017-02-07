Safer Internet Day: Cheshire Police urge parents to recognise online dangers

Cheshire Constabulary is urging parents to know how to spot the signs of online grooming to ensure their children stay safe.

On Tuesday, forces across the country supported Safer Internet Day – a national campaign to raise awareness of the potential dangers online.

Parents are being encouraged to talk to their children, keep track of what they are accessing online and who they may be talking to.

Supt Kevin Bennett, of Cheshire Constabulary, said: “Online safety is really important and I would encourage parents to think about what their children do online.

“The internet is a really valuable tool and can help many people in many ways but there is a darker side and it can potentially be a dangerous place.”

Parents are encouraged to follow the advice below:

Try to put the computer in an easy to see place in the home so that you can monitor what sites your child is visiting

Check out the websites your child is using, just like you’d check out a school or a youth group they might visit. Have a look and make a judgement whether you think it is a safe environment for them to be involved in

Set up reasonable guidelines and limits for internet usage. Understand that it may be a big part of their life but that it needs to be regulated

Explain to your children why it is important for them never to give out personal details or post pictures of themselves publicly, just like you would when you explain to them not to talk to strangers

Install internet filtering software showing a Child Safety Online Kitemark, on your computer. Filtering products with a Kitemark have been independently tested to provide a simple and effective means of support to parents, helping to ensure that a child’s online experience is a safe one. The Kitemark scheme is sponsored by the Home Office and Ofcom.

Superintendent Bennett added: “Being part of today’s national campaign provides an opportunity for officers and staff to raise awareness of key issues when children use the internet.

“As a force we regularly go into schools to speak directly to children about the dangers and the darker side of using the internet. It is therefore imperative parents are also aware of these dangers and the sites their children are accessing as well as who they are communicating with.”

Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner, David Keane, said: “National campaigns such as Safer Internet Day are a great chance to put a real spotlight on the potential dangers online and provide support to ensure we are using the internet safely. Working with young people throughout our communities to raise their awareness of how to be safe online, alongside providing advice and guidance to parents and carers is essential.

“Working together, we can help to protect young people in our communities and prevent them from putting themselves at risk when they use the internet.”