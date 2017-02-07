Blacon man found guilty of outraging public decency after attempting to film up women's skirts

A man has been found guilty of outraging public decency after he tried to film up women’s skirts.

Matthew David Longley, 42, of Western Avenue, Blacon, was convicted at Chester Magistrates Court yesterday of two counts of outraging public decency.

John Richards, prosecuting, told the court Longley, 42, took two videos on his phone where he tried to film up the skirts of his female colleagues when he worked at Enterprise car rental.

Mr Richards said Longley had admitted doing this in interview with the police but had denied the offences as he thought the videos were not lewd.

Longley told police he did not think what he did was illegal because as far as he was aware there “had to be a certain percentage of underwear on show”.

He described the footage as a “creepshot” and said this kind of footage is on YouTube.

He told police it was a “spur of the moment, one in a million opportunity”.

The footage of the two videos Longley recorded was played to the court.

The first showed him attempting to film up two women’s skirts as they sat at a desk across from him. The second showed him attempting to film up a woman’s skirt while he was stood behind her.

Stephen Coupe, defending, did not call any witnesses as he said the case was a dispute in law, not of the facts.

Mr Coupe said it was Longley’s case the footage he filmed was not lewd, obscene or disgusting.

He said in the first video Longley’s act was to place a phone on the floor which was not in itself lewd. In the second there was no information provided by the prosecution to say the video was not taken without consent, the court was told.

Magistrates found Longley guilty and ordered a pre-sentence report be prepared by the probation service.

Longley will next appear at Chester Magistrates Court on February 27 for sentence. He was granted unconditional bail.