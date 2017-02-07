Chester trampoline park Flip Out closes jump tower as probe is launched into spate of injuries

MEDICS from the Countess of Chester Hospital have met with bosses of new trampoline centres in the area following a surge in A&E attendances.

Three people reportedly presented at the hospital on Wednesday, February 1, with spinal injuries and could face months of rehabilitation.

Two of them were said to have jumped into the foam pit at Flip Out Chester before landing jarringly in the sitting position.

All signed waivers and received safety instructions beforehand.

The news comes just a month after the Leader revealed mum-of-four Michelle Conway, 40, needed stitches in her lip and nose following an accident at the same centre.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has launched its own investigation into the trampoline park.

In response Flip Out has closed its tower jump while investigations are ongoing.

Lorraine Burnett, director of operations at The Countess of Chester NHS Foundation Trust, said: “In recent weeks, we have seen an increase in patients arriving in our accident and emergency department reporting injuries from trampoline activities.

“Our clinicians have met with local trampoline facilities, to develop a link and share information about the types of injuries we are seeing.

“We are grateful to our emergency department and orthopaedic specialists for taking time out of their already pressurised schedules to support this work.”

A spokesman for Flip Out, which opened in December, said an investigation was launched following recent incidents but stressed it had an “excellent safety record”.

He said: “We can confirm that a number of incidents took place on Wednesday, February 1.

“An immediate investigation was launched and we are still trying to establish exactly what happened.

“Since opening in December around 80,000 have visited Flip Out Chester and we have an excellent safety record.

“Safety is our number one priority and we strive to ensure that everyone who visits can enjoy all of the activities in a safe environment.”

Cllr Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “We are investigating reports of accidents which led to three people being injured at Flip Out Chester earlier this week. The company has voluntarily closed its tower jump while investigations are ongoing.”

Trampoline centres – which include free-running areas – are the new craze sweeping the country.

Said to be the largest in Britain, Flip Out is based in a 53,000 sq ft unit at the Chester Gates Business Park. Planning permission has been secured for a second centre on the park, run by rival firm Jump Xtreme.

Another ‘aerial freestyle park’, Freedome, opened in October at Coliseum Way in Ellesmere Port but there have been no reports of injuries from the centre.

Bosses at Freedome released a statement last week saying they would push for stricter safety standards to be set “after a series of accidents at trampoline parks”.

The company says it has been working with the International Association of Trampoline Parks (IATP) to introduce a British Standards Institution Publicly Available Standard (PAS) to be published at the end of February.

Managing director Peter Brown said: “Demand for trampoline parks has grown exponentially in a very short space of time, with trampoline parks openings increasing by 3,000 per cent since 2014.

“However, the safety standards have not yet caught up with this demand.”