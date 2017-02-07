Bereaved family finally get memorial go-ahead at Blacon Cemetery

A FAMILY can finally give a much-loved wife, mum and grandmother the memorial she deserves at Blacon Cemetery.

The Molloy family, from Hoole, fell foul of council red-tape last year when they buried Patricia – a tall woman of more than 6ft – in a 7ft-long American-style casket, as she requested.

They had bought a large stone memorial for the plot, but soon discovered it breached regulations.

The rules stated any memorial on top of the grave could only stretch 6ft 6ins, which would not cover the full length of the casket.

Patricia’s daughter Charlene, 27, and husband Patrick, 56, told the Leader this amounted to discrimination against tall people and would effectively leave her “feet sticking out” beneath the monument.

But after a 10-week public consultation, Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) has now changed the rules to allow larger memorials.

The Molloys now have 8ft of space, enough to install the kerbing and stonework.

Charlene, of Pine Grove, Hoole, said: “We’re just glad we can finally lay her to rest now and give her the memorial she deserves. It has been emotionally draining fighting the council on this.”

Mum-of-four Patricia used to run The Piper pub in Hoole with Patrick. She fought a brave battle with lung cancer but died on November 18, 2015, at the age of 56.

The family forked out £1,795 for an 8ft by 4ft plot at Blacon Cemetery where Patricia was buried soon after.

Charlene said her mum would be smiling down on the family for the way they fought against council “bureaucrats and pen-pushers”.

“She battled all her life,” she said. “She was a fighter and a very determined woman.”

Patrick said it meant they could now take grand-daughter Amelia, aged one, to visit a memorial that befits the memory of his wife.

“We don’t want Amelia forgetting about her,” he said.

“I’m just glad the council actually listened to people this time.”

A report to CWaC’s cabinet reveals maximum memorial measurements for all three types of coffin – regular, oversized and casket – will be extended.

Approved at the cabinet meeting, the new regulations will apply across all five of the council’s cemeteries in Cheshire West.